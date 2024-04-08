Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Weather

Gale force winds and rain to return after near-perfect autumn day

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 9 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cracker Autumn day on the coast, pictures by Peter Lorimer

AS the sun glistened down on the waves, keen beach-goers soaked up warm conditions in a near-perfect autumn day on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.