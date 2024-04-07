Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Weather

Hundreds call SES for help, but Hunter 'unscathed' in flood scare

Alanna Tomazin
Simon McCarthy
By Alanna Tomazin, and Simon McCarthy
Updated April 7 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle is bracing for the wet season. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle is bracing for the wet season. Picture by Peter Lorimer

IT was a soaking end to the first week of April and despite heavy rainfall predictions the Hunter remained largely unscathed from severe flooding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.