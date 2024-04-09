Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Parry poised to debut as Pickers refocus for Newcastle RL three-peat bid

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 9 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland celebrates a try in last year's Newcastle RL grand final. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Maitland celebrates a try in last year's Newcastle RL grand final. Picture by Peter Lorimer

ETHAN Parry appears to be the sole new face as Maitland refocus in 2024, bidding for a Newcastle Rugby League three-peat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.