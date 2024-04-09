Parry poised to debut as Pickers refocus for Newcastle RL three-peat bid

ETHAN Parry appears to be the sole new face as Maitland refocus in 2024, bidding for a Newcastle Rugby League three-peat.
Parry, a Tamworth product who played two NRL games for Parramatta in 2019, joined the club recently and was named in the centres on Tuesday ahead of this weekend's season-opening Magic Round.
The 25-year-old's selection coincides with the "week-to-week proposition" of NSW Cup (Knights) trio Gary Anderson, James Bradley and Reid Alchin in what's otherwise an unchanged squad.
Maitland have won all before them over the last four years: a stand-alone President's Cup run by NSWRL in 2020, a Newcastle RL minor premiership in 2021 when COVID cut short proceedings and followed by back-to-back success in local grand finals across 2022 and 2023.
The Pickers once previously clinched a Newcastle RL title trifecta (1956-1958) while Wests (1980-1982, 1997-1999, 2012-2014), Lakes (1985-1987) and Kurri Kurri (1993-1995) have also achieved the feat.
"We're proud of what we've achieved but it doesn't help us achieve what we need to this year," Maitland coach Matt Lantry told the Newcastle Herald.
"If we keep looking back we won't necessarily continue to move in the right direction we want to.
"You look at all the other clubs and, while I'm a big believer in looking after your own backyard, obviously you stay aware of where the competition's at and who's been recruited and the quality that's been brought in. It's going to be a challenge.
"Three-peat has been briefly been spoken about. Maitland haven't done that since 1956, 1957, 1958. So to be on par with that group would be lovely recognition for this group of players.
"But in a sense it's about winning this competition and to do that we have to narrow our focus to the first month. We want a fast start. We've got the Bay [Northern Hawks] into Kurri at home and then back-to-back away games at Harker and Cessnock which is tough.
"We'll reassess after that, but for all teams the long-term goal is to win a comp and if we do that it coincides with a three-peat."
Lantry describes the availability of centre Anderson, winger Bradley and forward Alchin as a "significant challenge" but remains largely comfortable in the consistency of personnel.
"We're talking about guys who have played with us the last few years so it's not like someone brand new coming in and the team can't handle adjustments," he said.
Anderson (foot) is sidelined with injury. Relating to Parry, Lantry says "I'm looking forward to see how he goes" against the Northern Hawks at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday (3:30pm).
Elsewhere, Kurri playmaker Liam Foran won't feature until round four due to a carryover suspension from Group 21 last year. The Bulldogs meet Taylor's old club Wyong (1:45pm) with high-profile recruit Blake Ferguson likely assuming the fullback role.
Central mentor Adam Bettridge has appointed Lachlan O'Brien as co-captain alongside Rebels representative Cameron Anderson. The Butcher Boys face Wests under lights (7pm).
Macquarie coach Jye Bayley says he's resigned to not having the services of first-choice hooker Mitch New (NSW Cup - Knights) against Cessnock (5:15pm) while former Eels forward Peni Terepo looks poised to lace up the boots for the Scorpions.
The Entrance appear "close to full strength" according to coach Jamy Forbes with Blake Austin and Brendan O' Hagan listed in the halves, Tony Pellow wearing the No.1 jersey and David Fifita leading the forward pack. The Tigers tackle Lakes (12pm).
Souths, who reached the 2023 decider, have the bye.
