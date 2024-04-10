1500 celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Foreshore Park to mark end of Ramadan

An estimated 1500 people gathered in Foreshore Park on April 10 to mark the end of Ramadan with food, fun and celebration.
Newcastle's Muslim community came together for Eid al-Fitr after 30 days of fasting for the holy month.
Mayfield Mosque Imam Mohamed Hamed led a prayer before giving a sermon, where he reflected on the devastation on Palestine.
Imam Hamed said this year's Ramadan had been busy for Newcastle's Muslim community.
"We had Iftar (the fast-breaking evening meal) every night where we invited neighbours, students, homeless people for a meal," he said.
"On some nights we would feed 300 people."
Imam Hamed said the Eid celebration was a fantastic way to further bring together the community, which represented dozens of cultural backgrounds.
"We have so many people from different backgrounds," he said. "It's so nice to see all faces, colours, different clothing, different styles of food."
President of Mayfield Mosque Yunus Kara said this had been one of the "best Ramadans" he had experienced in the mosque.
"We have an amazing community," he said.
"I went overseas during COVID and was stranded for three years. I was amazed when I got back how much it had grown.
"Fasting for 30 days does take some toll, so we celebrate together."
Manahil Khuram and Sairah Chohan were excited about getting dressed up and getting together for Eid.
"It's about being a community and being together," Ms Chohan said.
"Ramadan is a really amazing spiritual experience and it's really cool to see people observe our culture too."
"I enjoyed it more than last year, having made more friends this year," Ms Khuram said.
"It's nice to see what everyone wears and try the different food from different countries."
Cameron Park couple Parvez Muhammad and Rimpi Parvez sent money back to their native Pakistan as their charity work during Ramadan.
They have lived in Newcastle for 15 years and said they had been very excited about the Eid celebration.
"It's a very friendly community,' Ms Parvez said. "The kids were very excited to have the day off and buy new dresses."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.