Branxton bomber Lamb goes low at Q-School

GOLF: COREY Lamb fired a tournament best 65 to move into a share of the lead entering the third round at the final stage of the PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School at Moonah Links.
The Branxton 22-year-old knocked down six birdies and an eagle on Wednesday to join rookie Victorian professional Max Charles at seven-under after 36 holes.
Western Australia's Ryan Peake (66-72) is a shot back in third.
Charlestown amateur Jye Pickin added an even-par 72 to his opening 70 to be tied for 10th at two under.
The highlight of Lamb's round was an eagle two at the 355m par-four ninth hole.
The top 30 after the fourth round on Friday earn a tour card for next season.
Lamb has playing rights for next year but victory this week would secure starts in the Australian Open, Australian PGA and New Zealand Open.
