Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Branxton bomber Lamb goes low at Q-School

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
April 10 2024 - 6:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Branxton pofessional Corey Lamb. Picture PGA Australasia
Branxton pofessional Corey Lamb. Picture PGA Australasia

GOLF: COREY Lamb fired a tournament best 65 to move into a share of the lead entering the third round at the final stage of the PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School at Moonah Links.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.