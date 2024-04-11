Truck, car crash near Hexham Bridge causing commuter chaos

A TRUCK and three cars have collided near the Hexham Bridge north of Newcastle, throwing the evening commute into chaos.
One of three northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway, or Maitland Road, is closed while emergency services work.
Ambulance NSW paramedics were called to the scene at about 5.30pm and were understood to be treating five patients.
At least one person has been taken to John Hunter Hospital, a spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald.
The incident was still unfolding at about 6pm and no further details on the patients or the injuries suffered could be confirmed at that time.
Live Traffic NSW updates indicate a truck and three cars were involved in the crash.
Drivers have been warned traffic is heavy in the area and people should exercise caution and expect significant delays.
Northbound traffic was banked up towards Sandgate at about 6pm, according to Live Traffic NSW.
Transport for NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are also at the scene.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.