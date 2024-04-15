Newcastle professor appointed Chief Scientist for South Australia

A UNIVERSITY of Newcastle professor has been appointed a leadership role in advising the government on all things science
College of Engineering, Science and Environment Pro Vice-Chancellor Craig Simmons will be representing his home-state South Australia in his new role as Chief Scientist.
"South Australia is where I was born and raised, did all my studies and worked at Flinders University for a quarter of a century," he said.
Professor Simmons has been working at the University of Newcastle since November 2022 and is passionate about keeping science at the forefront of people's minds.
His appointment means he will get to provide independent advice for the government on all matters to do with STEM, and said it was an important opportunity not only for South Australia, but nationally and internationally.
"From the pandemic to climate change - everything we talk about is connected to science," he said.
"Science is front and centre and a key part of our everyday discussion and debate. It's important to keep science in those conversations in our decision making and policy setting."
"We stand on the threshold of energy, climate and health revolutions. Now is the time for innovators, researchers, academics, government and communities to work together to build a brighter future."
Professor Simmons will be appointed for a three-tear, part-time term and said he was looking forward to working with the Australian Forum of Chief Scientists and communities.
"It's very rare now that you see a science discovery occurring with an individual. It really almost, always takes a village," he said.
"I love engaging with people and I think this new role will bring people together, build ideas, support innovation in STEM, education and training and will continue to raise the profile of science."
"I'm really pleased, this is a tremendous opportunity for me as the PVC at the University of Newcastle because I'll be learning so much. I think it's beneficial to my role here."
Professor Simmons was South Australian Scientist of the Year in 2015, has served as an Executive Director at the Australian Research Council and is recognised for his major contributions to science leadership, education and policy reform.
His research has informed management and policy issues from food and water security to coal seam gas, nuclear waste disposal, mining, and energy.
He is a fellow of the Australian Academy of Science, the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering and the American Geophysical Union, and received the Presidents' Award of the International Association of Hydrogeologists in 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.