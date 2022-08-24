Professor Craig T. Simmons has been appointed as pro vice-chancellor of the University of Newcastle's College of Engineering, Science and Environment.
Professor Simmons is a leading groundwater scientist and has been recognised for major contributions to science leadership, education and policy reform working across the public and private sectors.
He is currently the executive director, mathematics, physics, chemistry and earth sciences at the Australian Research Council and was previously pro vice-chancellor (strategic research projects) at Flinders University.
In his new role Professor Simmons will provide executive leadership to the schools of architecture and built environment, engineering, environmental and life sciences, information and physical sciences, and psychological sciences.
"I am excited to be joining the University of Newcastle and look forward to working with colleagues on our teaching and research. There are enormous opportunities," Professor Simmons said.
"Continuing to work closely with communities in the regions is particularly interesting and important to realise future possibilities together."
University of Newcastle vice chancellor Alex Zelinsky said he was delighted to have been able to secure such a high calibre candidate to lead the college.
The college has an international reputation for excellence in teaching and more than 95 per cent of its research is 'at or above' world standard.
"Having a global expert in Professor Simmons to provide strategic leadership to this team will offer exciting opportunity and possibilities for us to make a positive impact," Professor Zelinsky said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
