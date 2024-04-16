Rhiannan Iffland right at home with Sydney revealed as last stop for 2024

LAKE MACQAURIE'S Rhiannan Iffland has finished a season in style at home once before.
The seven-time defending champion will get the chance to do it all again in 2024, with Sydney revealed as the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
This year's event takes place in November (8-10) and returns to the same scene as 2022, with competitors based off the Botanical Gardens and set amid an iconic backdrop of Harbour Bridge and Opera House.
Iffland, 32, has dominated the women's draw since clinching her first title in 2016. Her latest success came in a postponed last round in New Zealand in January.
Tuesday's announcement showcased the upcoming schedule, which starts in Greek capital Athens on May 26. Boston (June 8), Italy's Polignano a Mare (June 30), Northern Ireland's Causeway Coast (July 2), Oslo (August 10), Montreal (August 25) and Turkey's Antalya (September 29) also feature.
