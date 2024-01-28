Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Seventh heaven for all-conquering Iffland after last-stop win secures title

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated January 28 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhiannan Iffland
Rhiannan Iffland

LAKE MACQUARIE cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland has written another chapter in her incredible career, claiming a seventh straight world title by winning a postponed last event in New Zealand on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.