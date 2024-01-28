Seventh heaven for all-conquering Iffland after last-stop win secures title

LAKE MACQUARIE cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland has written another chapter in her incredible career, claiming a seventh straight world title by winning a postponed last event in New Zealand on Sunday.
Iffland, 32 from Nords Wharf, staved off Canadian rival Molly Carlson to again hold aloft the King Kahekili trophy.
"It's actually getting harder," Iffland told Red Bull media.
"After seven in a row and fighting until this last event, coming in here it takes a lot of guts and a lot of will power to come out and do a performance like that.
"I just have to keep reminding myself how much I love the sport and how much I love the energy. I'm super stoked to finish it off like that."
Iffland, who enjoyed some time at home over Christmas in between competition stops which included a session at Lambton Pool, stepped up to seal the 2023 crown.
Arriving in Auckland, originally scheduled for November, Iffland (990 points) sat 130 ahead of Carlson (860) on the leaderboard.
Most recently in Mostar, Carlson shot into overall contention by snapping Iffland's winning streak which had spanned events across two seasons.
Iffland, who collected her first world title in 2016, shrugged off suggestions about eyeing double figures.
"It was a big fight this season and I say it at the end of every season, I'm just going to take a step back and see where I'm at and what direction I want to go. So let's wait and see, but first of all lets go for eight," she said.
