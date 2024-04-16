Best intentions: Bradman on Maguire's radar in countdown to Origin

Bradman Best finds it "a little strange" being a NSW Blues incumbent, but the Knights centre won't be relying on his two-try debut to land him selection in 2024.
Best, like the three other Knights who attended a pre-season camp new Blues coach Michael Maguire held in February, has just five games left to press his claims for an Origin I jersey.
Maguire, along with Queensland coach Billy Slater, was in Melbourne on Tuesday to help launch the 2024 series, which begins on June 5 in Sydney before game two in the Victorian capital.
The new Blues mentor has been closely watching eligible players over the opening NRL rounds but those assessments are sure to intensify now the series opener is just less than 50 days away.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald, Best revealed he recently met with Maguire.
"'He's rang me and caught up with me," Best said.
"He tells me a few things here and there, which for me, I like hearing that. He's been upfront and honest, and that's all I can ask from him."
Best made his debut in Origin III last year after Manly superstar Tom Trobjoveic tore a pec in the game prior.
But Maguire has no shortage of centre options in 2024, including the likes of Canterbury's Stephen Crichton, who was the other centre in Best's debut, Penrith's Izack Tago and NRL fullbacks Trobjoveic and Latrell Mitchell.
Best, after his most involved display of the year last week - scoring a try and making 274 run-metres in a 22-20 loss to the Roosters - said he wouldn't be counting on incumbency to earn a spot.
"Start the year well, play consistent footy and ... whoever is in good form, the two best centres, they'll be picked," Best said of Maguire's advice.
"He just said get involved, do what I do best and don't worry about outside noise."
Best, who at 22 years of age has played 76 NRL games, a number already drastically lower than it could have been due to repeat injuries, has become more involved for the Knights in recent weeks.
After a couple of quiet games early in the season, by his own standards, he has bagged two tries and broken six tackles in Newcastle's past three matches.
But with only one line-break in six games, he is still building towards his form of 2023, when he recorded 13 tries, 16 try-assists and 11 line-breaks across the year.
"The more I'm playing and getting my hands on the ball, that's what I love - getting my hands on the ball. I've just got to keep getting involved and go looking for it," Best said of his form.
Asked whether Origin had been on his mind given he is an incumbent for the first time, Best said "not really" but the thought of incumbency felt "a little strange".
"I just need to do my part here," the Central Coast product said.
"It's a bit tough at the moment when we're going up and down, a bit inconsistent. I just need to focus on my form and that will follow.
"A little strange ... when he [Maguire] rings and asks for a meeting to catch up and stuff like that. But he's the coach, and it's grown on me now and I guess I'm used to it."
Along with Best, Knights forwards Tyson Frizell and Daniel and Jacob Saifiti were among more than 30 eligible NSW players who caught up in Sydney in February.
Jacob played alongside Best in Origin III last year, while Frizell played in games one and two.
Daniel Saifiti hasn't played for NSW since Origin II, 2021, but the seven-time Blues representative has been hampered by injuries in recent years.
"I loved it," Best said of the Blues' pre-season camp.
"It was unreal what Madge is doing and what all the boys are buying into.
"Whoever the 17,18 are that run out there, they'll definitely do a job and where the jersey with pride."
Newcastle are placed 14th after six rounds, but speaking in Melbourne on Tuesday, Maguire said a club side's position on the ladder wouldn't influence his selection decisions.
"Every team I've been a part of and teams that I've coached, I've seen players that might have been in a tough period through the season, jump into the Origin arena and they can play really well," Maguire said.
"When you jump into the Origin arena you've got some of the best around you so it's amazing how all of a sudden they can jump to that level."
