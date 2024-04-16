Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Best intentions: Bradman on Maguire's radar in countdown to Origin

MM
By Max McKinney
April 17 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradman Best. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Bradman Best. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Bradman Best finds it "a little strange" being a NSW Blues incumbent, but the Knights centre won't be relying on his two-try debut to land him selection in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.