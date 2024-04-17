Fairies spread holiday magic on the ferry at Stockton

SCHOOLS out and the magic of the holidays has set in with a sparkling ferry ride to Stockton on Wednesday morning.
Newcastle Transport's Fairies on the Ferry returned on April 17 to entertain plenty of school students enjoying the two-week break, while encouraging the use of public transport in the area.
It was a bustling boat ride with boys and girls dressed in tutus and fairy wings, who got the chance to have their faces decorated by two talented face-painting fairies.
Senior communication and engagement officer Carmen Rotolo said as part of the April school holidays Newcastle Transport had planned a number of free activities for families to utilise the ferry, light rail and buses.
"It's all about sort of promoting the whole network but then also offering some free activities for families," she said.
"It's a great way for families to get around and we always find that kids have such a good time when they're catching the bus, the ferry or the light rail, like that is an activity in itself."
She said it was also a chance to boost tourism at Stockton with the fairies located at Stockton Wharf.
"We did it over at Stockton Wharf to encourage people to catch the ferry from Queens Wharf and explore Stockton and local businesses," she said.
"It was a really busy day, very constant and we had lots of people dressing up. It was very cute," she said.
Fairies aren't the only magical creatures to be getting around with superheros scheduled to catch the bus next week and carnival artists to catch the light rail.
"Make a day of it and definitely come down to our other events next week," Ms Rotolo said.
Superheros will be catching the bus on Wednesday, April 24 from 10am to 1pm. Hop on a bus ride to The Corner at Charlestown Square to get your face painted by Batgirl and Wonder Woman.
The community is encouraged to catch the light rail to Newcastle Beach stop to find a carnival with balloon twisters on Friday, April 26 from 10am to 1pm.
