A rare live appearance from the mighty musical Duke

Gronhaug first played at Gum Ball in 2019 with Zackari Watt as The Hauntingly Beautiful Mousemoon, which coincidentally was the first band Gronhaug ever joined in Newcastle at the end of 2001. They hadn't played in years; it was a bit of a revival show. After Mousemoon, Gronhaug would go on to play for a popular band that was then known as Mojo Juju & the Snake Oil Merchants (now known as Mo'Ju).