'Not the biggest-name squad': Jets set to turn tables on high-flying City

They don't have a cast of big-name stars like the successful Newcastle Jets teams past.
But coach Ryan Campbell said the Jets had signed everyone they wanted this A-League Women's campaign and those players' stocks had risen on the way to a semi-final showdown with premiers Melbourne City.
The Jets had Matildas Cheryl Salisbury, Joey Peters, Kate Gill and Amber Neilson plus a baby-faced Emily van Egmond in their line-up for the club's first ever finals appearance in 2008-09.
In 2017-18, van Egmond and now Everton midfielder Clare Wheeler were leading the charge along with four quality American imports.
This time around, there are no Matildas in their midst, but a crop of lesser-known players are getting the job done.
"We recruited a team that we knew was going to be able to implement the style of play that we wanted to bring in, and we got certain type of people as well that we knew would buy into how we're trying to play as an overall," Campbell said.
"People might not think they're the biggest names on paper, some of the players that we have, but I believe they all represent Newcastle and they all represent the type of people and the type of player that we want as a club.
"Someone like Sarina Bolden is the perfect example of that. Someone that most other clubs could have chosen to sign and they didn't. Then you've got people like Melina Ayres, who knows what success means.
"So, maybe it's not the biggest-name squad but I believe we're also making names for those players and some of those players that people didn't know about are now starting to have a bigger name, which is credit to them and it's credit to the team and what we've done as a club as well."
She has produced 14 goals in 18 outings since. Only recalled Matildas striker Michelle Heyman scored more.
Bolden also leads the league in assists and will be key to the Jets breaking new ground by beating City.
Not that the Jets are reading much into the club's winless record in 15 exchanges with the league's four-time champions.
"The only record we'll speak about is the fact that we've played Melbourne City twice this season and we've lost twice," Campbell said.
"That's the only team that we've lost both our games to. So we want to change that."
The semi-finals are played across a home-and-away format. The Jets host the first leg at Maitland Sportsground (3pm) on Sunday. The return leg in Melbourne is on April 28.
