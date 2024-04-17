Why the Jets can break their hoodoo against ALW heavyweights Melbourne City

The Newcastle Jets are on the precipice of history in A-League Women, facing premiers and formidable force Melbourne City in a two-legged A-League Women's semi-final starting in Maitland on Sunday.
They have never beaten the competition heavyweights in 15 previous exchanges and squeaked into finals by goal difference.
But, after recording a club-record fourth consecutive win in a marathon elimination final effort against Western United on Saturday night, the Jets look primed to break new ground this weekend.
Melina Ayres lives for finals, and her record speaks for itself. No player, including global superstar Sam Kerr has scored more goals in A-League finals than Ayres. The 25-year-old notched her ninth finals goal with an extra-time winner in Newcastle's 4-2 elimination final victory. The Melburnian has a steely determination and brought a winning mentality to the Jets as a key signing this campaign. But injuries and illness has meant we're only just seeing the best of her now. And it looks good. Ayres has played off the bench in the past four matches, all of which Newcastle have won. She has scored five goals in those four appearances to take her season tally quickly to six. In all, the Jets have banged away 18 goals in the past four games and have the best attacking record of the four teams left in the hunt for the championship with 47 goals in 23 outings. Philippines international Sarina Bolden, the find of the season, is leading the way with 14 goals in 18 outings and pretty much every player in the squad barring the goalkeepers has found the back of the net. A concern is that they have leaked more goals than any other in the finals race but, in the form they're in, the Jets look like they can outscore anyone.
Ask Jets players what pre-season was like and the unanimous response is brutal. But they are reaping the rewards now. Newcastle play a high-tempo pressing game, and can do it for the game's entirety. While Western United players were calling for the pickle juice as their epic showdown extended into an additional 30 minutes of extra time, the Jets players just kept going. They also have momentum. While City won't have played for three weeks, the Jets are full of confidence as well as full of running. And, they lose nothing with their bench. A triple substitution of Ayres, Lara Gooch and Sophie Hoban proved devastating to United.
A revamped squad has overcome many hurdles this season, including a 20-minute black-out in the elimination final. The loss of A-League men's championship-winning coach Gary van Egmond mid-season to a role in China could have been disastrous but turned out to be barely noticeable. Off-field uncertainty has surrounded the club with a new owner still not locked in, but players and coaches have repeatedly chosen to control what they can control. The loss of goalkeeper Izzy Nino to a two-match suspension as they fought for season survival was also navigated successfully, giving coach Ryan Campbell one of many healthy selections headaches as they eye City. While overcoming adversity, the Jets have broken new ground. An 8-0 rout over Adelaide to seal a finals place was the club's biggest women's win, they are on a record four-game winning streak and have posted their first ever finals win.
When the Jets made finals twice prior, the teams were brimming with big-name players. In 2007-08, Matildas royalty Cheryl Salisbury, Joey Peters and Kate Gill plus a baby-faced Emily van Egmond led the way. In 2017-18, the side included van Egmond, now Matildas Cortnee Vine and Clare Wheeler plus American quartet Katie Stengel, Arin Gilliland, Tori Huster and Britt Eckerstrom. This season, plenty of unknown talent has been unearthed, including 16-year-old midfielder Emma Dundas, who has established herself as a starting player, as well as the likes of defender Josie Wilson and attacking workhorse Hoban, who were plucked from NPLW obscurity.
The Jets have averaged a home crowd of 2418 this season across 11 games with a No.2 Sportsground record turnout for a women's game of 3842 against Sydney FC on December 10. That figure had been eclipsed by Wednesday with about 4500 tickets already sold for Sunday's semi-final.
