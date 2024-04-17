Newcastle Herald
Why the Jets can break their hoodoo against ALW heavyweights Melbourne City

By Renee Valentine
April 17 2024 - 8:00pm
Jets strike weapon Melina Ayres has a nose for goal and only needs a sniff to score. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Newcastle Jets are on the precipice of history in A-League Women, facing premiers and formidable force Melbourne City in a two-legged A-League Women's semi-final starting in Maitland on Sunday.

