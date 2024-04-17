Why the Jets can break their hoodoo against ALW heavyweights Melbourne City

Melina Ayres lives for finals, and her record speaks for itself. No player, including global superstar Sam Kerr has scored more goals in A-League finals than Ayres. The 25-year-old notched her ninth finals goal with an extra-time winner in Newcastle's 4-2 elimination final victory. The Melburnian has a steely determination and brought a winning mentality to the Jets as a key signing this campaign. But injuries and illness has meant we're only just seeing the best of her now. And it looks good. Ayres has played off the bench in the past four matches, all of which Newcastle have won. She has scored five goals in those four appearances to take her season tally quickly to six. In all, the Jets have banged away 18 goals in the past four games and have the best attacking record of the four teams left in the hunt for the championship with 47 goals in 23 outings. Philippines international Sarina Bolden, the find of the season, is leading the way with 14 goals in 18 outings and pretty much every player in the squad barring the goalkeepers has found the back of the net. A concern is that they have leaked more goals than any other in the finals race but, in the form they're in, the Jets look like they can outscore anyone.