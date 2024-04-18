Jets focused on immediate goals, whatever the future may deliver

IF the end is looming for the Newcastle Jets, then they plan to go out swinging.
With their play-off hopes done and dusted and their club's future still hanging precariously in the balance, the Jets have defiantly strung together back-to-back wins and now aim to finish this campaign with two prized scalps, starting on Friday night when they host second-placed Wellington Phoenix at McDonald Jones Stadium.
On Saturday week, Newcastle are at home against derby rivals, competition leaders and defending champions Central Coast Mariners.
Beyond that is anyone's guess. The club's ownership position has been well documented, and while there are reportedly negotiations playing out in the corridor of power, there is still no guarantee a team representing Newcastle will be part of the A-League next season.
Despite all this uncertainty, Jets coach Rob Stanton and his troops have stuck to the task at hand and appear to be gaining strength at a time when lesser characters may have tossed in the towel.
"It's a reflection of the staff and players working together and staying focused on the picture of playing football, and not getting distracted by things they can't control," Stanton said.
The Jets bowed out of the finals race some weeks ago but there were still goals they have continued to pursue.
The first was to avoid the wooden spoon, which they have successfully achieved.
Next is to improve from their current position of 10th and finish in the top eight, which would ensure direction qualification into next season's Australia Cup knockout.
And, on an individual basis, striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos needs one goal to break the club record and remains in contention for the A-League Golden Boot.
"It'd be really nice for him to score a couple more goals and possibly even run down the Golden Boot," Stanton said. "I think it'd be nice. It'd be fitting for him and it'd good to see."
The Jets have not won three consecutive games since 2017-18, and their record winning streak is four on the bounce.
"It's time to go three in a row, which would be fantastic, and I think we're set up to do that," Stanton said.
Stanton said skipper Brandon O'Neill, who has been granted a release to return to Perth at the end of the season, was "there to be selected if we need him", after he was an unused substitute in last week's win against Brisbane.
But he added that "I'm also looking at the future as well" and was happy with the job young tyros Callum Timmins and Kosta Grozos have been doing in midfield.
As for the uncertainty surrounding the club's future, Stanton said: "I'm not losing any sleep over something I can't control."
