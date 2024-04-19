'We'll go at them': Jets won't hold back in semi-final shoot-out with City

Coach Ryan Campbell declared the Newcastle Jets won't hold back against premiers Melbourne City in the first match of a two-legged semi-final at Maitland Sportsground on Sunday.
It is the first time the rookie A-League Women's mentor has coached across the two-legged format but he said his philosophy remained unchanged.
After posting the club's first-ever women's finals win with an epic extra-time victory over Western United last weekend, the Jets are attempting to end a winless run against City and book a maiden grand final berth.
"We approach it the way we have approached things all year; we approach it with, 'Let's win two games', Campbell told the Newcastle Herald.
"I don't think we can do any different. We're not the kind of team to hold out for a draw at home. It's not the way we do things. We just need to try to win our game at home then try to go and win our game in Melbourne."
The traditional away goals rules will not apply to the two-legged semi-final.
If the score is level across both matches, extra time will be played then a penalty shoot-out if required.
After finishing top of the table, City elected to host the return leg.
The league's four-time championship-winners sat back with a weekend off as the sixth-placed Jets produced a marathon effort to beat third-placed United 4-2 and post a club record fourth consecutive win.
Newcastle are firing with the best attacking record of the four teams left in the finals race. Lethal in-form forwards Sarina Bolden and Melina Ayres are leading the way.
"We'll go at it," Campbell said.
"Hopefully we can score three or four goals and we can already have half the tie wrapped up before we go to Melbourne. That's the way we'll approach it, especially with the players we have."
Over 5000 tickets had been sold to the game by Friday afternoon with the Jets on track to break the venue's attendance record of 6526 when the Knights played the Eels in a 2018 trial match.
"[The crowd] can actually be an advantage for us because Melbourne City is used to playing in front of three or four hundred people every week at their grounds, whereas we've been playing in front of thousands all season," Campbell said.
"I know Melbourne Victory found it difficult when they played us at No.2 Sportsground because these teams don't have the same following that we have.
"It is something we can definitely use."
