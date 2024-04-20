Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Bulldogs 'completely different team' to 2023, Knights say

MM
By Max McKinney
April 20 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights veteran Dane Gagai is set to mark young flyer Bronson Xerri. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights veteran Dane Gagai is set to mark young flyer Bronson Xerri. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Across two fixtures last year, Newcastle beat strugglers Canterbury-Bankstown by more than 100 points.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.