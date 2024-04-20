Bulldogs 'completely different team' to 2023, Knights say

Across two fixtures last year, Newcastle beat strugglers Canterbury-Bankstown by more than 100 points.
A club-record 66-0 victory at Sydney's Accor Stadium in round 18 that proved the start of a 10-game winning streak, and clinical 42-6 win at home five games later.
The combined 108-6 scoreline is sure to be a source of motivation for the Bulldogs this week ahead of Sunday's match back at Accor Stadium, but for the Knights it is a potential trap of complacency coach Adam O'Brien doesn't want his players falling into.
"The Bulldogs definitely aren't the team that we played last year," O'Brien said on Friday.
"They've improved out of sight.
"It's an important game ... if we go down there dreaming about last year's result, that ain't gonna happen, they're a different team."
O'Brien joked he would be happy to walk away with a "1-nil" victory this time round, given Newcastle's 2-4 start to the season. "I just want the win," he said.
But the coach was confident last year's wins wouldn't result in any sort of complacency from his players.
"The guys are smart enough, they watch enough footy, to know that there is a fair bit about that Bulldogs team," he said.
"Their last few games have highlighted that, playing the Roosters and Storm. I'd be hugely disappointed. We're not in a position to be holding anyone complacent. We need to win and the guys understand that."
The Bulldogs, who after two victories this season are placed 15th - one position behind Newcastle - lost by two points to Melbourne (16-14) last week following a win over the Sydney Roosters (30-26) the week prior.
"This year they've been fighting until the last minute," Knights winger Greg Marzhew, who returned from a broken wrist last week, said of the Bulldogs.
"They were a good team last year, to be honest, but this year they're just doing it for longer.
"They're competing with all the bigger teams too."
In words that will be music to O'Brien's ears, utility Phoenix Crossland said last year's victories were now firmly back of mind.
"You'd like to win every game by that much, but the Bulldogs are a completely different team," he said.
"We're not expecting to go down there and win like we did last year. We'll be getting ready for a hard-fought game. It's going to be a good challenge."
O'Brien has resisted, so far, any temptation to switch 198cm, 108kg back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul from the left to the right edge to mark up against Bulldogs powerhouse Viliame Kikau.
Dylan Lucas looks set to remain tasked with opposing the 195cm, 116kg Fijian.
"We know they're a team with some really talented individuals," Pearce-Paul said.
"They're going to bring that unpredictability.
"They're going to throw the ball around, shift from anywhere, and I guess you never really know with them.
"They end up finding joy from running off each other and keeping the ball alive."
O'Brien indicated he was yet to decide if Marzhew would return to his regular left-side wing position, or remain on the right where he switched in last week's 22-20 loss to the Roosters.
"I'm lucky that he can play both sides," O'Brien said.
"Most teams have their primary kicker as a right footer and try and kick Greg out of the game.
"They land him under the high ball and take care of his carry.
"Bringing him on the other side allowed him to carry in the middle of the field on play three, and I think everyone would have seen a couple of his carries there."
