Updated

Taylor Martin expelled from Liberal party after investigation into abusive texts

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated April 19 2024 - 9:06pm, first published 8:21pm
Former Parliamentary Secretary Taylor Martin has been expelled from the NSW Liberal Party. File picture.
The former Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Taylor Martin, has been expelled from the NSW Liberal Party after a months-long investigation into harassment complaints against the member of the state's Upper House made last year.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

