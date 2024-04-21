Crowd of thousands gathers to cheer on the Jets in semi-final

A RECORD crowd of more than 6000 football fans gathered at Maitland on Sunday afternoon to cheer on the Jets.
The Newcastle side went down 3-0 to Melbourne City FC in the first of a two-stage A-League Women's semi-final which kicked off about 3pm on April 21.
The game was held at Maitland Sportsground and the crowd of 6836 set a record for the venue.
The Jets will face off against Melbourne City FC again at AAMI Park next week for the second leg of the semi-finals.
Members of the crowd - many decked out in Jets memorabilia and navy blue - waved banners and cheered the team on at the home game.
Melbourne City FC fans seemed to be scarce in the stands.
Ahead of the semi-final, Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald a supportive crowd would give the side a big home advantage, though they went in as the underdogs.
The Jets have averaged a home crowd of 2418 this season across 11 games, with a club record turnout for the women of 3842 against Sydney FC on December 10.
The biggest home crowd the side had played for was more than 4000 at McDonald Jones stadium in recent years, Mr Mattiske said, a record he expected to be broken at Maitland today.
