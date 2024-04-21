Tunnel altercation drama between sin-binned Knights and Bulldogs players

The Newcastle Knights took a hammering from Canterbury on the weekend, with skipper Kalyn Ponga suffering a significant injury.
Adding to Newcastle's worries, there was a drama late in the match when Knights forward Jack Hetherington and Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney were sin-binned. Video footage emerged of Hetherington apparently confronting Mahoney in the players' tunnel, appearing to shape up, but it was unclear if he was serious or if it was just banter.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said "I don't even know what you're talking about" when asked about the incident.
Canterbury coach Cameron Ciraldo, who coached Hetherington at Penrith, was inclined to give the fiery prop the benefit of the doubt.
"I don't think it's too serious," Crialdo said.
"Jack's a good fella.
"I've known Jack for a long time. He's a good guy.
"Sometimes he gets emotional, but he's a genuinely good person, so I don't think there'd be too much in it."
O'Brien said Hetherington's sin-binning was evidence of a "frustrated" team.
It was Newcastle's fifth loss in seven games this season.
