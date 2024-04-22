Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Parlane suffers ankle fracture as Rosellas aim higher in Newcastle RL

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 22 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Pictures by Peter Lorimer

WESTERN Suburbs coach Rick Stone remains uncomfortable without a Newcastle Rugby League win so far this season as winger Dyllan Parlane joined a growing casualty ward.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

