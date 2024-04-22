Parlane suffers ankle fracture as Rosellas aim higher in Newcastle RL

WESTERN Suburbs coach Rick Stone remains uncomfortable without a Newcastle Rugby League win so far this season as winger Dyllan Parlane joined a growing casualty ward.
The Rosellas have opened 2024 with a loss and a draw, having led at the break on both occasions and not scored a point in either second half.
Adding insult to injury, Parlane could potentially be sidelined for two months after suffering an ankle fracture in Saturday's 12-all result with Lakes at Cahill Oval.
Wests now have their first home game, Stone welcoming the challenge of hosting two-time defending premiers Maitland at Harker Oval on Sunday.
"We had a bit of a chat about our game and our position after a couple of games and we're not comfortable with it," Stone told the Newcastle Herald.
"But we know there's been improvement this week and we know there needs to be significant improvement if we're going to beat Maitland.
"Coming back home with a bit of an old boys day kicking off there, we're really looking forward to it."
Parlane, who returned this year after time off (knee), crossed for a try in each round and now faces surgery following the first-half tackle.
"He's got a small fracture in his ankle and is going to be out for an extended period," Stone said.
"It looks like it could be eight weeks."
Parlane joins Nathan Ross (hamstring) and Brock Gardner (hamstring) in the casualty ward while Bray Guyan still has another match to serve on his recent suspension.
No.1 choice halves Luke Walsh (calf) and Will Smith (suspension) returned on the weekend while skipper Ben Stone (concussion) could be back for round three.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.