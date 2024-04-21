Lakes rally late again, earn draw on rain-affected weekend for Newcastle RL

LAKES coach Ian Bourke says "I can't quite put my finger on it".
Having conceded a combined 34 points and scored none during the first half of the opening two Newcastle Rugby League rounds, the Seagulls find themselves up 36-6 across both closing 40 minutes.
Saturday's 12-all draw with Western Suburbs in water-logged conditions at Cahill Oval also reflected that trend, however, Lakes are now off the competition mark for 2024.
"They [Wests] managed the game better than us, pretty much like the week before [28-24 loss to The Entrance]." Bourke told the Newcastle Herald.
"We just seem like a second-half team at the moment and I can't quite put my finger on it. We might have to change something in our warm-up or how we prepare.
"I think we prepare well, but it might just come down to our attitude and wanting to start well. It's a tough comp and if you don't turn up ready to roll you're not going to get the two points."
Wests wingers Keanu Wainohu-Kemp and Dyllan Parlane crossed on either edge by the 20th-minute mark, halfback Luke Walsh adding the extras both times for a 12-0 advantage.
Lakes rallied late closing with two converted tries in the final quarter - John Toleafoa barged over under the sticks before substitute Steve Leask sliced through for another.
Bourke added: "we probably haven't seen conditions like that at Cahill Oval for a while, maybe ever" with almost one giant puddle joining the 30-metre lines on the cricket-pitch side of the Belmont field.
Wests second-rower Bailey Hartwig spent 10 minutes in the sin bin.
Elsewhere and promoted fullback Luke Geary crossed for the sole try as The Entrance prevailed over neighbours Wyong in a low-scoring affair at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday.
With around half-an-hour gone and the Tigers ahead 2-0 from an earlier penalty, Geary found himself on the end of a Brendan O'Hagan pass and split the Roos' right-side defence.
Former NRL halfback Brock Lamb dominated proceedings in Maitland's 20-0 win against visitors Kurri on Saturday - setting up tries either side of half-time, scoring one himself at the death and kicking all four shots at goal.
The weekend's two washed-out fixtures, Macquarie v Northern Hawks at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday and Souths v Central at Townson Oval on Sunday, have been postponed until this weekend (April 28).
All four clubs will be backing up from Anzac Day clashes just 72 hours earlier.
Cessnock had the bye and return this Thursday.
LADDER: Maitland, Cessnock, The Entrance 4; Central, Souths, Wyong 2; Lakes, Wests 1; Hawks, Macquarie, Kurri 0.
