Injury concerns for Pellow, Fifita as The Entrance set for rivals Wyong

THE Entrance arrive at a Newcastle Rugby League derby with neighbours Wyong minus fullback Tony Pellow while two forwards, including David Fifita, will be assessed this week.
An all-Central Coast affair comes fresh from each club posting narrow wins in Saturday's season-opening Magic Round at No.2 Sportsground, albeit at a cost for the Tigers according to coach Jamy Forbes.
Pellow seems the main casualty, suffering a grade-one hamstring tear while scoring a length-of-the-field try against Lakes (28-24).
The 27th-minute effort capped off a back-to-back double for the Tigers No.1, who left the field not long after and now appears sidelined for the rest of this month.
"He looked very sharp, but unfortunately the consequence of being that quick are hamstrings," Forbes told the Newcastle Herald.
"It was when he went the length and he said he actually did it when he took off.
"I was mucking around with him after the game [not knowing when he did it], saying don't you realise we need the two points as well so under the posts not in the corner. He said he was lucky to get there.
"It's not bad bad but he's got history so it wasn't worth risking him. It's a grade one so he's probably going to miss three-to-four weeks."
The Entrance, who led 22-0 at half-time but "almost had our pants pulled down", finished with only one fit man on the bench. Fifita (calf) and Ryan Shaw (cork) were unable to return.
The Tigers visit Wyong this Saturday (3pm).
