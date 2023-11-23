Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Tony Pellow makes Newcastle Rugby League switch to The Entrance from Cessnock

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 23 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Entrance recruit Tony Pellow. Picture by Robert Peet
The Entrance recruit Tony Pellow. Picture by Robert Peet

The Entrance coach Jamy Forbes has welcomed the addition of former Wests Tigers squad member Tony Pellow to his Newcastle Rugby League club next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.