Tony Pellow makes Newcastle Rugby League switch to The Entrance from Cessnock

The Entrance coach Jamy Forbes has welcomed the addition of former Wests Tigers squad member Tony Pellow to his Newcastle Rugby League club next season.
Forbes says "we're looking forward to throwing him in the backline as well" with versatile Pellow joining NRL and English Super League pivot Blake Austin at the Tigers.
The 27-year-old moves to the Central Coast club from Cessnock.
Pellow, who has played both NSW Cup and Queensland Cup, endured an injury-plagued period at the Goannas in 2023 after arriving just prior to the mid-season transfer deadline.
He starred at fullback during his Newcastle RL debut against the Northern Hawks at Cessnock Sportsground on July 1 but didn't feature in the Goannas' finals campaign.
Pellow has attended pre-season training with The Entrance.
"Tony has come on board and we're looking forward to throwing him in the backline as well," Forbes told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's a fullback but can play centre as well, I think he's just a footballer. He's popped his head in [at training] already and he's enjoying it which is positive."
Austin will likely be partnered in the halves by a fellow fresh face, Brendan O'Hagan or Nick Newman. Jacob Burraston (knee) isn't due back until June or July while Will Pearsall (knee) retired.
Forbes said he doesn't expect former international Andrew Fifita to join twin brother David at The Entrance in 2024.
Jacob Kernick has departed the Tigers.
Adam McInnes, Troy Adams and Tim Nawaqatabu are all poised to drop back to local competition.
