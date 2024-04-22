'Storm water blockage' caused dam to overflow in downpour

STORM water build-up during torrential rain at Lake Macquarie caused a private dam to overflow, flooding a garage and yards.
Council workers and emergency services were called to Lindsley Street at Catherine Hill Bay during Saturday's downpour after reports a private dam at a construction site was spilling.
A Lake Macquarie City Council (LMCC) spokesperson confirmed staff had attended the subdivision on Monday and met with the civil contractor behind the development.
The spokesperson said storm water infrastructure on the site had been "blocked", resulting in the flooding.
"It was confirmed that the detention basin had not failed, and all parties have agreed on a revised site management plan to prevent any future recurrence," they said.
It's understood Daracon Group - the company behind the development - was "assisting" two homes on Lindsley Street in the aftermath of the flooding.
LMCC workers were first alerted to the incident and called to the site on Saturday afternoon for traffic management.
The LMCC spokesperson confirmed on Monday that Lindsley Street had since reopened with no concerns about its structural integrity.
LMCC was not the certifying authority for the subdivision at Catherine Hill Bay but council staff were at the site on Monday to help with environmental controls.
A principal certifying authority is tasked with inspecting building and subdivision work throughout the construction process.
"Council officers are continuing to work with the property owner, civil contractor and Private Principal Certifying Authority to ensure appropriate site controls are in place," the LMCC spokesperson said.
NSW State Emergency Service (SES) crews were sent to Lindsley Street on Saturday, April 21, to help with sandbagging after the dam overflowed.
Homeowner Martin Teulan told the Newcastle Herald a studio garage at the back of his place and some of its furniture had suffered minor damage when a few inches of water and silt went through.
"We're just waiting to see ... but it's not substantial damage at all," he said.
"Silt certainly came through and some of it was discharged out to sea."
He said he understood some septic tank motors had been flooded, but he wasn't aware of any other major damage.
He said Daracon Group had been helpful. Daracon Group was contacted for comment but did not respond.
A NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) spokesperson said the flooding and run-off did not fall within its scope to investigate.
Lake Macquarie was hit hard by wet weather on the weekend, with 59 millimetres of rain falling in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) weather station at Cooranbong.
In that time, Newcastle recorded 58.8 millimetres of rain, the BOM said.
