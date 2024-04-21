What a weekend of wet weather looked like in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE copped a drenching on the weekend, with heavy rain affecting sporting matches, causing a private dam to overflow and forcing all but the brave to stay inside.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) weather station at Nobbys notched 58.8 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday, April 21.
It marked the largest daily rainfall total in the city since February 2022, except for one day earlier this month, April 6, when 77 millimetres of rain bucketed down.
Lake Macquarie was also hit hard by wet weather on the weekend, with 59 millimetres of rain falling in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday.
A private dam overflowed at a development site at Catherine Hill Bay amid the deluge on Saturday.
About four inches of mud and silt went through the backyard and studio of a home that borders the building site, according to owner Martin Teulan.
NSW State Emergency Service (SES) crews were called in to help and sandbag after a pump on the dam failed.
An SES spokesperson said the builder had worked to rectify the retaining wall and fix the pump, and that damage and disruption was minimal.
Photos from Black Diamond Cup AFL events at Warners Bay on Saturday show players braving pouring rain and huge puddles on the field.
It was a gloomy start for runners and spectators up early for the Newcastle marathon on Sunday, but there was a reprieve in the rain later in the morning and for the half marathon participants.
Grey skies loomed and there were showers throughout Sunday.
After a few days of dreary wet weather, the BOM forecast shows the sun is expected to come back out soon.
Monday is forecast to bring a 20 per cent chance of rain and a top temperature of 24 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also be mostly sunny and warm, before grey skies move in again later in the week.
A decaying trough has moved through southern NSW, BOM forecasters said on Saturday, as a cold front slipped to the south of the state.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.