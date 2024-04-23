Hunter raid leads to commercial drug supply charge

A woman will face court after she was arrested by police as part of a special strike force investigating the Upper Hunter drug trade.
Hunter Valley Police District detectives arrested the woman when they searched a home in Virginia Street, Denman, about 11.30am on Tuesday, April 23, after they allegedly found drugs and mobile phones suspected of being used to supply drugs.
The 36-year-old was charged with one count each of supplying a prohibited drug greater than an indictable quantity and less than a commercial quantity, supplying a prohibited drug greater than or equal to a large commercial quantity, and possessing a prohibited drug.
She was refused bail by police and is due to face Singleton Local Court on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Police said in a statement the charges came as a result of investigations by Strike Force Smollett, which was set up in February to look into the alleged supply of prohibited drugs in the Muswellbrook area.
