Why the Knights won't sanction fiery forward Jack Hetherington

FIERY forward Jack Hetherington has been given a dressing-down by Knights coach Adam O'Brien and Peter Parr but is set to escape any club sanction after his behind-the-scenes brain snap last weekend.
Hetherington has copped a one-week suspension for contrary conduct after confronting Canterbury hooker Reed Mahoney in the players' tunnel when both were sin-binned at Accor Stadium on Sunday.
Parr has taken a tough stance on discipline since arriving at the Knights almost two years ago, standing down Bradman Best, Enari Tuala and Greg Marzhew for off-field breaches.
But in the case of Hetherington, it was decided the NRL's suspension was sufficient punishment.
"I haven't sanctioned him, because I think that his contrition is high," Parr said on Wednesday.
"He's been the subject of a lot of scrutiny from the public, and the media and the NRL have sanctioned him.
"So whilst we're not happy with how he's gone about his business there after he got sin-binned, I don't think inflicting any further punishment would achieve too much at this stage."
Parr said after liaising with the NRL's match-review committee, he was "accepting" of their decision.
"He [Hetherington] needs to be better than that," Parr said. "I've had a good conversation with him, as has the coach.
"We expect that won't happen again ... Jack accepts he did the wrong thing."
