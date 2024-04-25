Knights have struggled under weight of expectation: Saifiti

Jacob Saifiti has admitted Newcastle have struggled under the weight of expectation but the Knights prop believes it is not the sole reason for the side's recent form.
Speaking ahead of his 150th NRL game on Sunday, Saifiti said the Knights - 15th prior to Thursday's Anzac Day fixtures - had not handled the hype around them picking up where they left off last season and becoming a top-tier side this campaign.
"Not too well," Saifiti said.
"We're two and five.
"Whether that's pressure on ourselves, I don't think that's the whole reason why.
"We're just playing a bit uptight and not playing [like] ourselves. I think we thought we could probably jump straight back into that team we were last year, and that just doesn't happen.
"Other teams evolve, and what worked for us last year, isn't going to work this year and we're going to have to adapt to that, and get that steely mindset back."
On the eve of this season, Saifiti spoke about the playing group embracing a new type of pressure this year, that of high expectations.
The Knights ran fifth last year after a 10-game winning streak. It was their best finish to a regular season since 2006. Club legends suggested in the pre-season that a top-four finish was the logical next step for the side.
"We're accepting that challenge," Saifiti said in March. "We're not running away from it. We've got high expectations of ourselves."
But after two wins and five losses, and lame showings, the Knights now head into their clash with the Dolphins being widely written-off following skipper Kalyn Ponga's long-term foot injury.
On a personal note, Saifiti hopes the match in Brisbane will be a memorable one. He makes his 150th appearance in his ninth NRL season, after debuting at 18 under former coach Nathan Brown.
"It seems like yesterday I was told I was playing my first one," he said. "To knock up 150, it's come around quick and it's something I don't take for granted."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.