Man pulls knife on suburban walker during Anzac morning stroll

POLICE are searching for a man who brandished a knife at an early-morning walker in suburban Wallsend on Anzac Day.
The walker was in Victory Parade around 8.30am when a man approached them and "produced a knife and waved it around." There were no threats made to the walker.
The walker quickly left the area and contacted police, who conducted patrols of the nearby streets but were unable to locate the man with the knife.
The knife wielder is described as being of Caucasian appearance and he was wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuit pants.
Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
This latest incident follows a stabbing on Monday at a bus stop outside a shopping centre on the Central Coast.
It is alleged that a 15-year-old stabbed a 20-year-old in the back following an verbal altercation at the Bateau Bay bus stop.
The man was treated at the John Hunter Hospital for a stab wound and the 15-year-old was charged by police.
