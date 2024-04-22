Man stabbed in back at shopping centre bus stop

A STABBING at a shopping centre bus stop on the Central Coast on Monday has sparked a police investigation.
Officers were called to a shopping centre at Bateau Bay at about 2.30pm after reports of an assault.
Police at the scene were told a 20-year-old man was at a bus bay outside the shopping centre that afternoon when he was approached by three men.
"The men engaged in a verbal altercation before the man was stabbed in the back," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The three men that had initially confronted the 20-year-old fled from the bus bay before police arrived.
The 20-year-old man that suffered a stab wound to his back was taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
He was reportedly in a stable condition at the time.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The hunt for the three assailants was continuing on Monday night.
The attack came after a statewide crackdown on knife crime earlier this month, codenamed Operation Foil.
Operation Foil ran from April 11 to April 13 and saw more than 800 police officers from every command in NSW, backed by specialist officers, target knife crime and anti-social behaviour.
During the high-visibility sting, 51 knives or weapons were seized and 145 people were charged with weapons offences, including the seizure of a firearm, across NSW.
