Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

University welcomes paid placements and debt relief for Newcastle students

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 7 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The University of Newcastle has welcomed changes to student debt and assistance of paid placements. File picture
The University of Newcastle has welcomed changes to student debt and assistance of paid placements. File picture

FOR the first time student teachers, nurses and social workers will be paid during their compulsory work placements as part of their degrees.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.