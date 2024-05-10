Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

Heritage-listed former Masonic Hall building set for auction in Cardiff

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 10 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This former Masonic Hall at 4 Margaret Street in Cardiff is set for auction on June 6. Picture supplied
This former Masonic Hall at 4 Margaret Street in Cardiff is set for auction on June 6. Picture supplied

A FORMER Masonic Hall in Cardiff is on the hunt for a new owner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.