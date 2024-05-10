Heritage-listed former Masonic Hall building set for auction in Cardiff

A FORMER Masonic Hall in Cardiff is on the hunt for a new owner.
The heritage-listed building at 4 Margaret Street is set to be auctioned on June 6 with Presence Real Estate agent Craig Rosevear.
Mr Rosevear is guiding $1 million for the property which dates back to 1935 when it had its beginnings as a meeting place for the Masonic fraternity in Cardiff.
The landmark building spans 780 square metres of internal floor area across two levels on a 564 square metre block.
"We had a lot of people enquiring about it," Mr Rosevear said.
"We have had contact from churches, so it lends itself to an iconic location for a community group because it has that instant recognition and it is easy to access due to its proximity to the train station and public transport."
CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in October 2010 for $392,500.
The property is zoned for mixed-use and the owner currently operates the space as a dance studio, Physical Funk Dance Academy, and a gym.
"It is mixed-use, so you could have a business or you could have a mix of business and residential," the agent said.
"However, from my conversations there are a lot of community groups looking at it because it already lends itself to a large congregation space."
Inside the building has 4.5-metre high ceilings with beams and timber floorboards.
It is currently configured as a dance studio with a stage and the upper floor combines a second dance studio and gym.
The building also includes a kitchen and restroom amenities.
Mr Rosevear said owner-occupier Tina Perry, founder of Physical Funk Dance Academy, holds a strong connection with the building.
"Tina Perry has been synonymous with dancing for many years in Newcastle and it was through her grandparents' love of dancing that led her into dance," he said.
"They had won a dance competition many years ago and it was actually at this Masonic hall, so when the hall became available, she thought, 'Wow, this is a sign'."
The property is open for inspection on Saturday, May 11 at 9.30am.
