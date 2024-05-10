The young entrepreneurs of Hunter Christian hone in on business skills

BUSINESS ideas, budgeting and reinvesting, a group of Hunter Christian School students are learning what it takes to create the perfect product.
From making key chain clips to stickers, fizzy tea and Japanese knot bags, there's been an array of creations that were presented to the school principal in a Shark Tank style format.
The products were then sold to fellow classmates within the school and there was a chance to have a go at running a market stall.
Year 8 student Noah Cowin made 70 key organisers with a sale price of $5 and within the day he had sold out.
Year 10 student Kaitlin Williams made Japanese Knot bags, an idea she got from her grandmother and also sold out within a few hours.
"They have one small handle and one big handle which ties into each other to close the bag. The idea behind it is to lower the amount of theft," she said.
But after some critical thinking she realised it was a time-consuming business venture and she has plans to make a self-care body scrub.
"It's for all ages and helps get rid of dead skin and leaves your skin feeling soft. I'm thinking about getting lotions and making bundles to sell," she said.
Using their skills and profit made on the day, many students opted to make products for a mother's day store at school on Friday, May 10.
Hunter Christian School director of pathways and partnerships Kristin Clulow said it was important to equip students with financial literacy.
"Just going into the work place they are vital but also becoming an adult, knowing how to manage a budget and problem solve. It's generally not taught in other subjects," she said.
She said the entrepreneur class had taught them to implement ideas and learn how to make money out of them.
"But also the product has to have element of helping someone, helping a culture or helping the environment, it can't just be about them making money, so it broadens their thinking," she said.
"I have loved seeing their growth in just 10 weeks and see those light bulb moments."
