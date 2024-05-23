Students down devices and use green thumbs to rehabilitate creek

TEACHER Katrina Piper can remember when Kennedy Creek was little more than an unkempt and overgrown drain.
After 15 years, 15,000 plants and countless hours of elbow grease from students and staff at St Mary's Catholic College, the Gateshead waterway alongside the school is a lush and thriving ecosystem.
Rehabilitating the creek has been part of a school program in partnership with Lake Macquarie City Council which aims to create a more sustainable campus and surrounds.
"It allows our students to get out and learn how to do ecology in an actual ecosystem," Ms Piper said.
"We've also just started an environmental sustainability court looking at the environment, but also the bigger picture of ecology and climate change and what it will mean on a local level."
The waterway is a living, breathing outdoor classroom where students learn about anything from ecology to soil testing and water quality.
The school's sustainability push includes the introduction of energy efficient LED lights and fan timers, passive solar building design and construction of an organic vegetable garden.
It has also introduced a recycling program and installed an aquaponics garden.
Ms Piper said the school has worked closely with the council and Landcare, both visit the site regularly to offer advice and guidance.
"I think everyone really benefits from this partnership," she said.
"Our students are getting real-life working skills in a natural ecosystem, and we're helping rehabilitate the area around the creek, which is on council land."
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser has congratulated St Mary's staff and students for their hard work and dedication.
"Partnerships like these are a win-win for our community and the environment," she said.
"We're always keen to foster new links with schools and other organisations in Lake Mac to create a greener and more sustainable city."
Entries are now open for the 2024 Lake Macquarie School Environment Awards, which recognise innovative and inspiring sustainability projects at local schools.
For information visit lakemac.com.au.
