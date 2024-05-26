Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Photos

Rare footage reveals a new look at the Sygna 50 years after it ran aground

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
May 26 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The stories of the storm come out of that dark night half a century ago like something out of a Melville novel; a thrashing maelstrom, raging surf, and tearing winds that frayed moorings, left boats adrift in the harbour, cut communications lines and left the Hunter ravaged.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.