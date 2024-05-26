Rare footage reveals a new look at the Sygna 50 years after it ran aground

He had missed the NSW Weather Bureau's gale warning for waters south of Kempsey in the mid-afternoon, but the forecast had been the same for the five days since he had arrived off the Newcastle coast from Japan. As the evening set in, the gusts had barely passed 35 knots, but the worst was coming. The Sygna dragged its anchor at about 9.30pm, but Captain Lunde had the cable recovered, set a watch for the night and went below to sleep.