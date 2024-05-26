High-flying Hawks turn tables on relentless Bulldogs to kick clear with City

Cardiff coach Danny Priest felt execution proved the point of difference as they overcame a relentless Warners Bay for a good win at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday in round eight of men's Black Diamond Cup.
"They wanted it more," Priest acknowledged ahead of the return exchange with valuable points on the line.
The Hawks, Warners Bay and Newcastle City were locked in a three-way tussle for top spot on 16 points leading into round eight.
Cardiff set up the important 14.12 (96) to 7.11 (53) win on Saturday with a strong start.
They led 3.4 (22) to 2.2 (14) at the first break, 8.4 (52) to 4.5 (29) at half-time then 11.10 (76) to 7.7 (49) heading into the final period.
"They stayed at it all day," Priest said.
"They had an answer for everything. Lucky enough we had a little bit of a lead to hold on but they didn't really stop at all so we had to be on for the whole four quarters.
"We probably used the ball a little bit better and we stuck to our game plan a little bit more. It's just execution in the end.
"We're positioned pretty well now so we've just got to keep it going."
Cardiff's Tahi Brain was named best on ground for Indigenous Round with a three-goal effort.
In other men's matches on Saturday, Newcastle City defeated The Entrance Bateau Bay 17.20 (122) to 5.2 (32), Killarney Vale accounted for Maitland 18.13 (121) to 3.6 (24) while Terrigal Avoca had the bye.
In women's action, Newcastle City beat The Entrance Bateau Bay 15.14 (104) to 1.1 (7), Killarney Vale thrashed Maitland 21.20 (146) to 0.0 (0), Cardiff overpowered Warners Bay 20.18 (138) to 1.1 (7) while Terrigal Avoca defeated Singleton 9.7 (61) to 5.6 (36).
City and the Bombers remain unbeaten ahead of their round-nine showdown at Adelaide Street Oval next weekend.
