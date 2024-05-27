Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

New COVID wave, as hospitalisations spike amid triple virus threat

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated May 28 2024 - 7:13am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19 and influenza activity is increasing, prompting health authorities to urge people to consider vaccines. Picture by Paul Scambler
COVID-19 and influenza activity is increasing, prompting health authorities to urge people to consider vaccines. Picture by Paul Scambler

COVID hospitalisations have almost doubled in a month in Hunter New England, as another wave of the virus takes hold.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.