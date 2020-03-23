Aust stocks plunge amid virus shutdowns

coronavirus,

Australian stocks have dived more than 7.5 per cent as borders close and businesses shut in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 tanked 367.2 points, or 7.62 per cent, to 4449.4 at midday AEDT on Monday in panic selling across the board on a stream of negative Covid-19 news and profit warnings. The All Ordinaries index plunged 378.5 points, or 7.8 per cent, to 4475.8 as some businesses and state and territory borders closed with stricter measures to control the pandemic. Newcrest and other goldminers were rare glimmers of green after a rise in the price of gold. Newcrest was $1.04, or 4.78 per cent, stronger at $22.78, Northern Star grew 35 cents, or 3.26 per cent, to $11.07. By noon AEDT consumer discretionary and financial incices had dived more than 10 per cent with the property trust index not far behind with a 9.35 per cent fall. Property developer Stockland, betting giant TabCorp, and health insurance firm NIB were among the latest to mothball earnings guidance. Stockland was down 17.41 per cent at $1.76 while TabCorp shed 14.94 per cent to $2.13 and NIB lost 1.21 per cent to $4.90. Retailer JB Hi-Fi has also withdrawn guidance and fell 16.1 per cent to $23.14 although it reported a surge in sales as customers rush to secure products that will allow them to work from home. Licensed clubs, pubs, gyms, cinemas, casinos and places of worship closed their doors from noon on Monday. South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory are imposing two-week quarantine periods on people seeking to enter these states, with police checkpoints posted to monitor travellers. Virgin Australia is likely to cut more domestic flights and regional airline Rex will only operate passenger services in Queensland. Virgin sank 0.1 cent to 5.4 cents at 1213 AEDT and Rex lost 28.57 per cent to 40 cents. Flight Centre was in a trading halt. Federal parliament has announced a multibillion-dollar package of support for businesses and households impacted by the pandemic. However analysts say the measures are not enough to prevent a recession. Martin Petch, vice president of Moody's Investors Service, says the measures will likely buffer, although not fully offset, the economic impact from coronavirus-related disruptions. "Australia's relatively strong fiscal position points to a limited impact of the economic downturn and the fiscal stimulus on the sovereign's fiscal strength." ANZ says the measures will make an important difference - but will not offset the economic consequences of the pandemic. "We maintain expectations of a mid-2020 recession," it said in a note. "The risk is that it could be deeper and longer than currently anticipated as shutdowns and border closures push economic growth down another notch." One Australian dollar was buying 57.24 US cents at noon AEDT on Monday, down from 58.82 on Friday when the share market closed.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/dc36a1e7-c349-4756-8ec6-adebe29652e2.jpg/r9_0_3991_2250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg