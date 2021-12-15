our-newcastle, food, food bites, food news, hunter valley, newcastle nsw, restaurants, wineries, book giveaway, firepit barbecues

Ross Dobson is an experienced chef and food writer and handy with the barbecue tongs. He loves cooking on the humble backyard firepit and has just released a book, Firepit Barbecue, which contains delicious and easy recipes for chicken, fish, pork, beef, lamb, vegetarian meals and vegetables. I caught up with Dobson for a quick take five. What are the top 5 things you love about cooking on a firepit? Firepit cooking encourages patience. There's almost a sense of mindfulness to it. It's a great shared way to cook and a family or social event. This style of cooking results in delicious food with charred and smoky flavour. You can feed lots of people using a firepit. It can be quick or slow, whatever takes your fancy. Can any old firepit be used to cook your recipes? What are the essentials? Oh sure! I've cooked on a grill over an old metal drum. But commercially made firepits are far more practical and easier to work with and to clean. As I commented, you do need patience, some decent wood, and a long pair of cooking tongs are essential. What wood do you recommend people use (in Australia) and why? Ironbark, box and jarrah - all these hard woods are ideal. What are some of your favourite dishes to cook on a firepit? Classic potatoes wrapped in foil with sour cream or, better still, labneh. A mixed grill. Fish wrapped in paper. Char-grilled eggplant, which could also be used to make baba ganoush. Giant prawns in the shell, simply tossed in salt, and cooked quickly on the firepit. What are your top five do's and don'ts for cooking on a firepit? Firepit Barbecue is out now through Murdoch Books. In the aftermath of the Argyle House COVID outbreak, quite a few Newcastle venues are temporarily closed to enable staff members to get tested - and as a precaution. Others, like Susuru Ramen & Gyoza and Chiefly Sandwiches, have switched from dine-in to takeaway. Just check first before you head out. IN THE NEWS: Hunter Valley wineries excelled at the NSW Wine Awards 2021 awards presentation at ICC Sydney on December 10. There are too many medal winners to list here, but of the 21 trophies presented to the state's best wines, the following were local: NSW Governor's Trophy for Best in Show - Silkman Wines 2014 Reserve Semillon; Australia Post Trophy for Best Riesling - Pepper Tree Wines 2021 Stone Mountain Riesling; NSW DPI Trophy for Best Semillon - Silkman Wines 2014 Reserve Semillon; Finlayson's Trophy for Best Chardonnay - First Creek 2019 Winemakers Reserve Chardonnay; CCL Trophy for Best White Blend - Saddler's Creek Wines 2021 Winemaker's Craft Wild White; Charles Stuart University Trophy for Best Red Blend - Margan 2019 White Label Saxonvale Shiraz Mourvèdre; Orora Trophy for Best Dry White in Show - Silkman Wines 2014 Reserve Semillon; ICC Sydney Trophy for Best Sweet Wine - De Bortoli 2019 Noble One Semillon; and ICC Sydney Trophy for Best Fortified - De Bortoli NV Show Liqueur Muscat. For the full list of this year's winners go online to nswwine.com.au. There are plenty of markets on this week where you can stock up on fresh produce or homemade goodies. Christmas Twilight Market Wednesday, 4pm to 8pm, Speers Point Park. Made & Found Friday, 4pm to 8pm, Webb Park, Redhead. Pelican Foreshore Twilight Market Friday, 4pm to 8pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican. The Olive Tree Christmas Market Saturday, 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle. Warners Bay Market - December Xmas Market Saturday, 9am to 2pm, The Esplanade, Warners Bay. Poppi & Seed: Farm to Table Saturday, 8am to noon, 71 Cowper Street, Stroud. Local farmers, bakers and producers all in one spot selling cookies, jams, relishes, gift hampers, gingerbread houses, eggs, honey, fresh flowers, garlic and wine. Newcastle City Farmers Market Sunday, 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow. Michelle Smith, of Cake Craze, is a professional cake decorator, teacher and competitor, and an international cake show judge. She's also adding a new event to the Hunter Valley's foodie calendar - Cake Life Convention (September 2 and 4) - with live demonstrations, book signings, a VIP cocktail event, and hands-on classes. The first confirmed special guest is Nicholas Lodge who was the youngest person to be inducted into the International Cake Exploration Société Hall of Fame in 2001. Luke Hines is all about helping people live their best lives, with a contagiously positive energy and holistic approach that nourishes from the inside out. His book Healthy Made Easy features more than 100 recipes, with a focus on simple and quick dishes for those short on time but who still strive to eat well. Whether you're looking for super-fast breakfasts, easy and nutritious lunchbox ideas, wholesome mid-week dinners, one-pan wonders or guilt-free sweets, Hines has you covered. Healthy Made Easy is out now through Pan Macmillan, RRP $39.99. Food & Wine has a copy to give away. Food & Wine has a copy to give away. To enter, send the words "Healthy Made Easy" with your name, address and number to freelunch@newcastleherald.com.au. Entries close on Monday at 9am.

