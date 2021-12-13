Off and running: Brazilian breaks through with first goal as Jets earn respect

sport, local-sport,

BRILLIANT Brazilian Daniel Penha believes the Newcastle Jets have earned respect and expects opposition teams to look at the transformed outfit with "new eyes" as they prepare to take on A-League leaders Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadiun on Sunday. Written off before the season started, the Jets are unbeaten in their past three games and played Wellington off the park in a 4-0 victory on Friday night, rated by many as the best performance of any team in the opening four rounds of the competition. Penha scored a goal, set up another - first third assist of the campaign - and was unlucky not to net a brace after a thunderous shot from distance was denied by the crossbar. "A victory with high possession, entertaining football and a convincing score line is really significant for us," the midfielder said. "Wellington are a good team, so we had to play our best and for the support of our fans at home. "Going forward, a victory like this gives us a lot of confidence. "We are starting to show who we are and how strong our football is, and I think that will result in teams respecting us more and perhaps looking at us with new eyes and a new perspective." Coach Arthur Papas has introduced a high-tempo, possession-based, positive game plan at the Jets. The first goal against Wellington started with a quickly taken free-kick, involved every outfielder bar left back Dylan Murnane and was a mix of intricate passing and movement before Beqa Mikeltadze slotted home. Papas, though pleased with the bravery and execution of his players, has emphasised that the hard work had only just begun. "We always have something to improve," Penha said. "The coaching staff always go through videos of our mistakes and slip-ups, and we're working hard during the week at training to improve in all areas. We always have to keep evolving. This is how we can achieve excellence. Penha's arrival in Newcastle was a blip on the radar for most followers of the A-League. Recently turned 23, the fleet-footed Brazilian lacks the star billing of other overseas attackers. However, he scored a wonder goal in the FFA Cup qualifier loss to Western United and with every game has more tongues wagging. "I'm happy for the good, individual form I'm having, but individually, all our players are doing well which means that other teams will start to focus more strongly on defending us," he said. "But we will be prepared for any circumstance." What's more, Penha is developing an understanding with those around him, in particular fellow foreigners Mikeltadze, Olivier Boumal and a rejuvenated Valentino Yuel. "Yes the understanding in our team is definitely getting better and better," he said. "With each game and each training session, our relationships improve and this is reflected on the field. We are always looking to improve in this area too. "For me, what made the difference [against Wellington] was the character and courage. All the players in our team showed a lot of character and heart on the pitch which helped us take hold of the match." On loan from Atletico Mineiro, Penha is playing abroad for the first time. "We love this country, and we love living in Newcastle," he said. "There are many Brazilians here. We already know many, and everyone is helping us out a lot - not only Brazilians, but all Australians we know as well. My wife speaks very good English, however I don't speak much. I apologise for this, but I'm studying because I want to interact more with everyone here." Macarthur have made a flying start and are the only unbeaten side, sitting top of the ladder on 10 points. The Jets beat the Bulls 6-3 in a pre-season friendly but Penha said that would account for little on Sunday. "It was only a pre-season game so we took confidence and learnings from it of course, but at the moment they are the competition leaders and we respect that. "I'm sure we will go through the match with our coaching staff during the week and we will be prepared and ready for when we play." The Wellington win - in particular the manner in which it was achieved - sparked wild scenes among the success-starved faithful at McDonald Jones stadium. "I love our fans. They really did put on a show in the stands," Penha said. "We'd love to see more in the stadium to support us as it's so valuable for us on the field hearing and seeing that support. We are focused on doing everything we can to make sure they always leave excited and with a smile on their face."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/264af13f-4c55-44bb-9a24-1c9653b437cb.jpg/r0_189_3711_2286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg