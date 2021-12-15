news, local-news, Bluesfest, George Benson, Marcus King, Peter Noble, The Wailers, Kingfish Ingram, Cory Henry

Bluesfest founder Peter Noble announced today that eight international music acts have been added to the line-up for the 2022 festival over Easter at Byron Bay. "I have been in communication with managers and agents since our first cancellation and I am so happy that we can finally bring back these internationals in time for Bluesfest as well as some touring dates," Noble said. "It feels like a brilliant Christmas present to me and I'm sure our Bluesfest fans will be stoked to hear about these much-loved artists coming back to Bluesfest." The artists are George Benson, Morcheeba, The Marcus King Band, The Wailers, Amadou & Miriam, The War & Treaty, Cory Henry and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. George Benson makes his Bluesfest debut - which was scheduled for 2020. Morcheeba are return guests, like The Wailers, who have a close association with Noble. Marcus King played Bluesfest in 2019, as did The War & Treaty. Amadou & Mariam, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram and Cory Henry were all slated to appear in 2020. Several of the acts will also have touring shows in Australia. Since 1977, George Benson, an American icon for being part of the electric guitar revolution which changed music and popular culture forever, has won 10 Grammy Awards. His wins include Record of the Year for "This Masquerade" (1977), Best Pop Instrumental Performance for "Breezin'" (1977) and "Mornin'" (2007), Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "On Broadway" (1979) and "Give Me the Night" (1981), and Best R&B Instrumental Performance for "Theme From Good King Bad" (1977) and "Off Broadway" (1981). Following the success of his Quincy Jones-produced pop album 'Give Me the Night' in 1980, George Benson's string of pop hits includes "Love All the Hurt Away," "Turn Your Love Around," "Inside Love," and "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You" from his 1985 album '20/20'. His current album, 'Weekend In London', was recorded live at the legendary Ronnie Scotts Club. Bluesfest is scheduled for April 14-18. George Benson: far from finished Marcus King: born to be king of the blues The War & Treaty: blues are in their blood

