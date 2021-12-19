news, national,

Welcome to the ACM best of the week in videos: Christmas edition! The festive season is now upon us so we wanted to share a few of our favourite videos that got us into full holiday mode this week! Illawarra local Nick Triantafillou has been decking his halls since May. 'Saint Nick', as we've taken to calling him around the office, has created a Christmas lighting extravaganza, syncing his 65,000 LEDs and 9500 bulbs to 20 different song sequences. The tunes include pop hits The Greatest Showman, Blinding Lights and Titanium and, of course, some classic Christmas tunes. Because we all know you can't spell Christmas without M-I-C-H-A-E-L B-U-B-L-E. It's beginning to feel a lot like ... enormous power bills. Often referred to as the 'Christmas comet', the annual Geminids meteor shower lit up Australian skies again this week. In the early hours of Tuesday, up to 40 meteors could be seen shooting across the north-east horizon, depending on where you were in the country. Darwin in the Northern Territory was reported to have the clearest view, while Tasmania really didn't see much at all. So, the further north you were, the better your view was. *Nods to Santa's workshop at the North Pole.* This year was the fourth time since 2006 that the meteor shower shared the night with a full moon. So that may have eclipsed its view a little bit. But once the moon set at around 2-3am, it was time for the annual skylight extravaganza. If Christmas movies are anything to go by, it's a must to have a tearful reunion or parting at an airport. It's non-negotiable. So we've delivered! All over the nation right now, state borders are re-opening and families that have been separated for many long months are being able to once again see each other in the flesh. 'Fortress Tasmania' closed its borders five months ago. So when flights were again allowed to land, reporters from The Examiner were there to greet the first passengers. That first flight into Launceston was treated to a water canon entrance and so, so many happy tears from their long-separated family members! We're not crying. You are. Technically, Easter is the festival of rebirth and resurrection (according to its Biblical roots) but who doesn't love some baby animals at Christmas time, hey? Besides, according to Christian tradition, Christmas is all about the birth of Jesus Christ, so we reckon it still tracks. Move over nativity, there's another newborn in this manger. Taronga Western Plains Zoo debuted its eight-week-old greater one-horned rhino Hari this week. He was born on October 17 and up until now he's been spending time exclusively with his protective mumma rhino, Amala. He's a big boy by any standards. This newborn weighs in at 100 kilograms at the moment and he's expected to grow to two tonnes by the time he's an adult. Look, he'd crush Santa if he sat on his lap, but he's super cute. What says 'Aussie Christmas' more than long car trips with the family? Like many of us, Canberra's slightly confronting yet wildly iconic hot air balloon artworks, Skywhale and Whalepapa, are packing up the trailer and hitting the road this Christmas. In the new year (can you actually believe it's nearly 2022?!) the archetypal animals will make their merry way to Maitland outside Newcastle, NSW. Then they will travel through regional NSW to Queensland, South Australia, Northern Territory and Victoria. Wonder what travel tunes they'll be rockin' on their holiday playlists? Yellow Submarine? Octopus's Garden? Hootie and the Blowfish? Anything by Billy Ocean?! Probably something by Bjork. Whales love Bjork. Happy travels Skywhale and Skypapa!

