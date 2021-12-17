coronavirus,

RACING NSW has restricted access to essential personnel only at Saturday's meeting in Newcastle with the general public banned from attending amid the region's ongoing COVID outbreak. The state sporting authority issued a statement on Friday. "Racing NSW advises that due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the Newcastle region, only essential personnel will be permitted to attend the race meeting to be conducted at Newcastle on Saturday (18th December)," they said. "As a result owners, members and the general public are not permitted to attend." Essential personnel include jockeys, trainers, stablehands, stewards, vets, attendants, key media and restricted club staff. This call, similar to lockdown periods over the last two years during the global health pandemic, comes just a month after crowds were welcomed back to the venue as part of The Hunter. The club is scheduled to host their annual Boxing Day races next Sunday. Also on Friday, Newcastle Harness Racing Club followed suit and banned the general public from attending their trots program on Saturday. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/464c829a-d4df-4976-b525-1079a56269ab.JPG/r7_156_2994_1844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg