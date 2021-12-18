coronavirus,

Most of the 899 cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hunter New England in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday are expected to be the Omicron variant, NSW Health says. The number of cases is the most ever recorded in the local health district in a 24-hour period. They make up a bout a third of the 2482 recorded across NSW in the reporting period. The Hunter New England's case numbers come after 647 were announced on Friday and a nine-fold increase in testing. NSW Health said in a statement that given the number of cases being recorded across the state it would alter its Omicron testing approach. "A total of 226 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant of concern have been confirmed by the required additional testing in NSW. However, NSW Health advises that the Omicron variant of concern likely accounts for the majority of today's cases," it said. "With the high number of COVID-19 cases now in NSW, NSW Health will only undertake genomic sequencing for the Omicron variant in the circumstances where it will make a clinical difference to the care of a patient. "For instance, where it will inform treatment choices as some therapies work with Delta but not for Omicron, and in situations where it will inform public health action." The Newcastle outbreak has forced at least on pharmacy to halt administering vaccine-booster shots. "Due to the Covid outbreak in Newcastle, we do not currently have the staffing or resources to safely provide the Covid booster program," City Pharmacy Newcastle said in a message sent to people whose bookings have now been cancelled. "We have made the decision to suspend the program and reassess recommencing in the new year. "This means that all current bookings are unfortunately cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience and hope that everyone stays safe and well." Operating hours at some testing clinics have increased this weekend, including: RATHMINES Saturday & Sunday 7.30am to 2pm. Entry via Dorrington Rd - Catalina/RAAF Base. More info:https://www.medtechservices.net.au/covid19-rathmines BELMONT Saturday 7.30am to 2pm. Sunday 8am to 2pm. More info:https://www.medtechservices.net.au/covid19-belmont SPEERS POINT Saturday 7.30am to 2pm. Sunday 8am to 2pm. More info:https://www.medtechservices.net.au/covid19-speers-point EAST MAITLAND Saturday 7.30am to 3pm. Sunday 8am to 2pm Stockade Hill - Carpark, Brisbane St, East Maitland (opposite Soccer grounds). More info: www.medtechservices.net.au/covid19-east-maitland READ MORE Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

