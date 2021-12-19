coronavirus,

Updated NSW Health have released more details of Sunday's 2,566 COVID-19 cases. Of the cases, 313 are confirmed Omicron cases, but NSW Health advises that the new variant likely accounts for the majority of the cases. As case numbers continue to climb NSW Health advises anyone eligible to book their booster vaccine or first vaccine if they're yet to get one. Everyone 18 years and older may now receive a booster just five months after their second COVID-19 vaccine. Here are the cases broken down by LHD Earlier NSW has seen another incline in cases with 2,566 new COVID-19 cases detected in the 24 hour reporting period to 8pm on Saturday night. There were were 148,937 tests administered in the same period. NSW Health reported on Saturday they are reducing the genomic testing in the state. "With the high number of COVID-19 cases now in NSW, NSW Health will only undertake genomic sequencing for the Omicron variant in the circumstances where it will make a clinical difference for the patient," the announcement said. Read also: Victoria, NSW drive record COVID-19 cases There are currently 227 people with Coronavirus in hospital, 28 of those in ICU units. In good news there was no COVID related deaths in the same reporting period. The vaccination rate in NSW is also continuing to climb. 94.9 per cent of the population over the age of 16 have received their first dose of a vaccination and 93.4 per cent have received both doses of a vaccine. In the 12 to 15 year-old age group 81.5 per cent of teenagers have received their first dose and 78.1 per cent have received both. Premier Dominic Perrottet will be making an announcement on Sunday morning regarding booster shots with Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/4e017e87-f713-4024-a3e4-0c1739661e8b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg