There has been another jump in new COVID-19 cases in NSW, with the state recording 3763 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday - an increase of more than 700 from the previous day. Another two people died from the virus, taking the state's death toll to four people in two days. According to the latest figures released by NSW Health on Wednesday morning, there were 302 people in hospital and 40 patients receiving intensive care. There were 151,443 tests administered in the 24-hour period. The number of total active cases was 21,991. In terms of vaccination rates, 94.9 per cent of people aged 16 and older have received their first dose, while 93.4 per cent have had their second jab. In the 12 to 15-year-old age group, 81.5 per cent have received their first dose and 78.1 per cent have had their second.

