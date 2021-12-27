Newcastle Jets hopeful clash with A-League champions Melbourne City will proceed

sport, football,

NEWCASTLE Jets officials remain optimistic that their New Year's Day clash with reigning champions Melbourne City at McDonald Jones Stadium will proceed as planned, despite the havoc COVID-19 is wreaking on the A-League schedule. Nine A-League games and three FFA Cup fixtures have been postponed in recent weeks, including the Jets' home match against Western Sydney Wanderers, which was supposed to have been played on Boxing Day. Concerns about the recent outbreak of coronavirus cases in Newcastle promped governing body Australian Professional League to initially announce the Wanderers game would be played behind closed doors, before it was subsequently deferred indefinitely. Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald he was hopeful the game against City would not suffer a similar fate. "Nothing is ever certain, but at this point in time the intention is for the game to go ahead," Mattiske said. "The Jets wlll be in regular discussions with APL in relation to the game. "Our understanding is that the game will proceed, and it will proceed with crowds." Mattiske said as disappointing as it was to have the Wanderers game called off, the Jets supported APL's viewpoint that it was "not appropriate" to proceed, given the spiralling COVID numbers in the Hunter-New England region. The back-to-back home games over the festive period were looming as a season highlight for the Novocastrian faithful. Clashes with Western Sydney now rank as arguably Newcastle's No.1 grudge match, after coach Carl Robinson quit the Jets last season to sign for Wanderers and took a host of players with him. Likewise, as defending title-holders, City's visit on Saturday was always likely to be a drawcard event. "It's one of the key games for us this season," Mattiske said of the City clash. "We want to compete against the best, and we all know that City are right up there as one of the best teams in the competition. "It's a great test for us, and a great chance for the team to show the people of Newcastle and the Hunter what they're capable of." Mattiske said it was still to be decided when the Jets would host the Wanderers. "We're still working with APL to see how we can fit it into the season's structure," Mattiske said. "There'll be some big decisions for APL, depending on how many more games get deferred." Central Coast's clash with Wellington at Central Coast, scheduled for Monday afternoon, was postponed hours before kick-off after the Mariners confirmed "a number" of their players and staff had contracted COVID. Three Newcastle players - Angus Thurgate, Noah James and Jordan Elsey - have tested positive to coronavirus and missed recent games while they isolated. It is understood all three could be available if Saturday's game proceeds. APL officials will give clubs the option of postponing games if they have five or more players unavailable because of COVID, but they have no plans to extend the season beyond the scheduled finishing point in May.

