sport, local-sport,

HUNTER jockeys Dylan Gibbons and Reece Jones have both claimed city doubles at Warwick Farm on Wednesday. Maitland apprentice Gibbons nabbed back-to-back winners courtesy of Adam Duggan's Made By Khan and Kim Waugh's Sweet Ruby. Jones, a fellow apprentice based at Scone, followed suit in the next two events by saluting with James Cummings' Quatenus and Matthew Dunn's Broken Arrows. Gibbons made his first metropolitan appointment one to remember. "[It feels] very good. It's the first time I've had a chance to ride in Sydney as well, it's a one off so I'll happily grab it while I can," Gibbons told Sky Racing media. In terms of relocating to the state capital, Gibbons said he may "aim towards winter time next year" and "try to get a bit of momentum into next season". IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/60a0568d-f954-49bb-9087-908f46207675.jpg/r2_109_4475_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg